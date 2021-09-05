 Skip to main content
Section of Constitution Trail to close Sept. 7-8

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge, near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues, is scheduled to be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.

The closure is required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project. 

Southbound Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue remains closed to through traffic.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs.

