Search for missing ISU student Jelani Day continues into fourth week

The LaSalle County coroner told The Pantagraph on Friday that his office is still waiting on DNA results from an Illinois State Police crime lab. The ISP Division of Forensics was not available for comment Saturday.
The coroner previously said it could take weeks to identify the body.
ISU hosted an event Sept. 3 to show support for Day's family and search efforts, and over 100 people attended. The missing man's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said at that event that she wanted people to know "Jelani is not dead and we will find him."
Bolden Day also said her son is strong, and she asked people to pray for his continued strength.
Jelani Day is a Black man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a weight of 180 pounds, short black hair, brown eyes and some facial hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.
From left to right, Emersen Davis, Carmen Bolden Day, Seve Day, Breon Boyd and Terri Davis search grounds for any traces of missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, who was reported missing Aug. 25 to Bloomington Police. The group met at noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the Beyond/Hello cannabis dispensary at 1515 N. Veterans Parkway. Detectives released new security camera stills of Jelani Day that were taken at that store on Aug. 24.
Attendees pray for Jelani Day, an Illinois State University graduate student last seen Aug. 24, during an event at the Bone Student Center on Friday. Day's family has offered a $25,000 reward for information. Day is described as a Black male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and some facial hair. Contact Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.