Rural McLean County rail crossing to get warning lights

HOLDER — The
Illinois Commerce Commission has approved an agreement to put in new automatic warning devices where County Road 2250 East crosses the Norfolk Southern track.
The agreement uses the
Grade Crossing Protection Fund to pay 95% of the design and installation costs, up to $371,361. Norfolk Southern will cover the remaining costs, including on-going maintenance. The agreement includes at $394,064 estimated cost.
The crossing is near Holder, east of Bloomington-Normal.
The Commerce Commission announced the agreement on Thursday. The final order accepting the approval was signed by the commission on Oct. 21.
The company has 18 months from the date of the order to finish the project.
Photos: Tornadoes leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois
Jeff Schroeder, from Anna, Illinois, looks at a house in his sister's neighborhood in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. Photo by David Carson,
Storm debris hangs from the trees Sunday outside a home on Third Street in St. Mary, Mo., after a tornado pushed through the Ste. Genevieve County town. The tornado traveled across the state line into Randolph County in Illinois, leaving a path of damage.
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
"I found Elsa," yells Gracie Burchard as she helps friends gather belongings from their destroyed rental home on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Joe Newland stands among the remains of his camper that was destroyed along with his rental house on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado left his family homeless Sunday night. Newland, his fiancée and three children went into their basement as the storm approached but were blocked by a freezer as they went to leave it. Eventually they crawled through a hole to escape the house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
A barn was destroyed on Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. No injuries were reported and a house near the destroyed barn was still standing. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Joe Newland stands among the remains of his camper that was destroyed along with his rental house on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado left his family homeless Sunday night. Newland, his fiancée and three children went into their basement as the storm approached but were blocked by a freezer as they went to leave it. Eventually they crawled through a hole to escape the house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Storage unit renters look though belongings just off Missouri Highway 67 in Fredericktown after a tornado ripped through town on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Danielle Burchard tries to coax a chicken to her as she helps friends gather belongings and animals from their Fredericktown rental house on State Hwy OO on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado left their family homeless Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Part of the roof was ripped off the Three Springs Lodge Nursing in Chester, Illinois. No injuries were reported at the nursing home and the residents were moved to another wing of the facility. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
Jeff Schroeder, from Anna, Illinois, looks at a the debris strewn around a house in his sister's neighborhood in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
A mobile home sits between two trees that were damaged by a tornado in Saint Mary, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
Trees are sheared off about 10-15 feet off the ground along St. Mary Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri Sunday, October 24, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
A barn was destroyed on St. Mary Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri Sunday, October 24, 2021. The owner of the barn reported that there were no storm related injuries at his property. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado Damage in Bremen, Illinois
Quonset hut in Bremen, Ill. that was destroyed by the tornado that moved through St. Mary and Chester on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The storm brought down numerous powerlines in the area. No injuries were reported according to Randolph County Sheriff Department. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado damage in Chester, Ill.
Part of the roof was ripped off at the Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home in Chester, Illinois. No injuries were reported at the nursing home and the residents were moved to another wing of the facility. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
The supply building at Black River Electric Cooperative lies in ruin in Fredericktown just off State Why 67 on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado damage near Fredericktown, Missouri
Chris Bailey, center, works with Gavin Messer, right, Morgan Bailey, top center, and others at the site of a destroyed house of a family member off Highway OO on Monday morning, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado ripped through the Junction City and Fredericktown, Mo., areas the night before. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Watch now: Morgan Bailey describes the tornado that hit Fredericktown Sunday night
Community cleans up after tornado sweeps through Fredericktown
Debris surrounds a damaged home near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeps through Fredericktown
The remains of two houses and a line of storage units are seen near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeps through Fredericktown
The remains of two houses and a line of storage units are seen near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeops through Fredericktown
The bottom half of a mannequin is seen after a tornado ripped the roof off a building near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The building was being used as storage by a couple that lives int he area. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeops through Fredericktown
Workers asses the damage at a power sub-station near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeops through Fredericktown
Michael Knott, center, his wife Cherokee Knott, left, and their friend Cody Vance survey the scene where a tornado blew through and demolished their house near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. What is left of their house can be seen in the background. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeps through Fredericktown
A horse drawn buggy on Highway OO passes an overturned bus near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeps through Fredericktown
Community members look over the remains of buildings scattered by a tornado near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeops through Fredericktown
Eric Stumbough with Filtration Systems Products uses a piece of machinery to move rolls of surgical mask material to a waiting tractor trailer near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The brand new warehouse that had covered the rolls of material was blown over by a tornado that swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeops through Fredericktown
Workers with Filtration Systems Products work to clear the debris that was the company's new warehouse near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The entire building which had just been completed was leveled as a tornado swept through the region late Sunday night destroying houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Community cleans up after tornado sweeops through Fredericktown
"It is just stuff, we can replace it but you can't replace a life," says Michael Knott, right, seen handing his mother Mandy Knott a stack of video games he salvaged from the remains of the home he and his wife rented near Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado swept through the region late Sunday night leveling houses and businesses in its path. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Utility work begins after tornado sweeps through St. Mary
The roof and portions of the Antique Mall building are seen destroyed in St. Mary on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado touched down late Sunday night sweeping over houses and several businesses including the large Antique Mall. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Utility work begins after tornado sweeps through St. Mary
The roof and portions of the Antique Mall building are seen destroyed in St. Mary on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado touched down late Sunday night sweeping over houses and several businesses including the large Antique Mall. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Utility work begins after tornado sweeps through St. Mary
A lineman is seen through a broken tree working to repair power-lines along Seventh Street in St. Mary on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A tornado touched down late Sunday night sweeping over houses and several b businesses including the large Antique Mall. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Utility work begins after tornado sweeps through St. Mary
Uprooted trees and destroyed houses mark the path of a tornado in St. Mary on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The tornado touched down late Sunday night sweeping over houses and several businesses including the large Antique Mall. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Utility work begins after tornado sweeps through St. Mary
Uprooted trees and destroyed houses mark the path of a tornado in St. Mary on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The tornado touched down late Sunday night sweeping over houses and several businesses including the large Antique Mall. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Utility work begins after tornado sweeps through St. Mary
Uprooted trees and destroyed houses mark the path of a tornado in St. Mary on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The tornado touched down late Sunday night sweeping over houses and several businesses including the large Antique Mall. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Pakey Matthews, 15, looks over the remains of his family's new barn as he gathered his animals along Highway 72 west of Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. "All of a sudden it got dead silent," said Matthews, who went with his parents to the basement. "You could hear your ears popping and then you could hear the house collapse." Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
A hay bale was lifted by a tornado and deposited into the backyard pool of the Matthews family off Highway 72 west of Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Family and friends descended on the home of Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Richard Walker and his wife Shelly to help salvage what was left of their home on County Road 536 in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
A power pole is replaced outside the supply building at the Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown just off State Hwy 67 on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Roofs are tarped along County Road 536 in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Keith Myers, a family friend of Rodney and Lisa Matthews, moves a hay bale to feed livestock after a new barn was destroyed during Sunday's tornado along Highway 72 west of Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The Matthews' home was also heavily damaged. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Family and friends pitched in to help the Burns family recover items from their shop, including a now useless broom, on City Lake Road in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Pakey Matthews, 15, recovers Rudy, his English angora rabbit, from his family's new barn as he gathered his animals along Highway 72 west of Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. "All of a sudden it got dead silent," said Matthews, who went with his parents to the basement. "You could hear your ears popping and then you could hear the house collapse." Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Hudson Newland, 5, surveys the tornado damage with binoculars outside his rental house and camper that were destroyed late Sunday on Hwy OO in Fredericktown, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
An electric substation that brought power to Fredericktown is repaired off Hwy OO on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Juliana Lunsford helps catch one of the family chickens of the Newland family, with the help of Gavin Newland, 7, on Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado destroyed their rental house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Rick Burns goes wheels-up on his tractor as he tries to remove collapsed walls from his family's workshop on City Lake Road in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 following Sunday night's tornado. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
