 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rural McLean County rail crossing to get warning lights

  • 0
Norfolk Southern Decatur Yard (copy)

Employees work in a section of the east side of the Norfolk Southern Decatur Yard with the ADM plant in the background in this August, 2018 file photo. Norfolk Southern has agreed to add warning lights and gates where its tracks intersect County Road 2250 E in McLean County. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

HOLDER — The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved an agreement to put in new automatic warning devices where County Road 2250 East crosses the Norfolk Southern track

The agreement uses the Grade Crossing Protection Fund to pay 95% of the design and installation costs, up to $371,361. Norfolk Southern will cover the remaining costs, including on-going maintenance. The agreement includes at $394,064 estimated cost. 

Download PDF ICC-Norfolk Southern stipulated agreement

The crossing is near Holder, east of Bloomington-Normal. 

The Commerce Commission announced the agreement on Thursday. The final order accepting the approval was signed by the commission on Oct. 21. 

The company has 18 months from the date of the order to finish the project. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby pudu charms visitors at German zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News