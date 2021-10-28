Rural McLean County rail crossing to get warning lights

HOLDER — The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved an agreement to put in new automatic warning devices where County Road 2250 East crosses the Norfolk Southern track.

The agreement uses the Grade Crossing Protection Fund to pay 95% of the design and installation costs, up to $371,361. Norfolk Southern will cover the remaining costs, including on-going maintenance. The agreement includes at $394,064 estimated cost.

The crossing is near Holder, east of Bloomington-Normal.

The Commerce Commission announced the agreement on Thursday. The final order accepting the approval was signed by the commission on Oct. 21.

The company has 18 months from the date of the order to finish the project.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

