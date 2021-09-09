Roads closing uptown for Make Music Normal

NORMAL — Several streets and parking areas will be closed for the Make Music Normal event, which takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday in uptown Normal.

On Sept. 10, the full event footprint will be closed at 8 a.m. "No Parking" signs will be posted at 6 a.m. for streets and lots.

The road closures include Uptown Circle at southbound Constitution, North Street, West Beaufort Street and eastbound Beaufort Street; southbound Constitution Boulevard; northbound Constitution will remain open, allowing through traffic from East Beaufort Street through the Circle; North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue; Broadway Avenue from West Beaufort Avenue to College Avenue; and Constitution Trail from Linden Street to Mulberry Street.

There will also be no parking on either side of Constitution Boulevard from the Circle to College Avenue and in front of the mural in the Trail West lot. Free parking will be available at the College Avenue deck for the duration of the event as well as at Trail West, Trail East and Parkinson lots. Accessible parking spaces on Broadway south of North Street intersection will be relocated to the north side of the intersection at North Street for the duration of the closures.

Streets and parking lots will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 12, at approximately 1 a.m.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.