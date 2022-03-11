Road work begins Monday on North Morris Avenue

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, North Morris Avenue from West Washington Street to West Market Street is scheduled for asphalt resurfacing operations.

There will be limited access for through traffic. Residents are encouraged to find alternative routes during construction and to expect delays. Local access will be maintained at all times. 

The work is scheduled to be complete by June 1. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

