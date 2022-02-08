Road closures planned in Normal

NORMAL — Starting Wednesday there will be multiple road closures in Normal.

The intersection of College and Towanda avenues will have lane reductions in the north lane of westbound College Avenue and the west lane of southbound Towanda Avenue for water distribution system improvements.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area. All local access will be maintained during this time.

Manchester Road from North Main Street to McCormick Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for sanitary sewer repair starting Wednesday. All local traffic on Manchester will have access during the closure.

Both closures are expected to be complete on Friday, weather permitting.

