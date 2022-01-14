Road closures planned in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Hovey Avenue between White Oak Road and Parkside Road in Normal will continue to be closed to complete the road restoration needed for the installation of a new water main. 

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the area. The road closure is expected to completed by Monday, weather permitting. Access will be maintained for local traffic only.

As of Friday, the eastbound outside lane of Vernon Avenue at the underpass will be closed from Beaufort Street to School Street for a storm sewer repair. 

The entire eastbound lane will be closed beginning Tuesday until Friday, weather permitting.

Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

