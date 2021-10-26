 Skip to main content
top story

Rivian fire was in battery assembly area

Rivian Automotive plant

An aerial view of Rivian Automotive on April 22 shows the current layout of the plant in Normal. Normal Fire Department responded to a fire at the plant Tuesday evening. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — A fire Tuesday at the Rivian Automotive plant was in the battery assembly area, officials said. 

Crews arrived at about 5 p.m. and were on the scene for about two hours, the Normal Fire Department said in a statement. Assistance from the Bloomington Fire Department was requested and all Normal firefighters were called to their stations but both calls were canceled once the scope was known. 

Employees were able to return to the building after a short evacuation, the department said. Rivian workers were cleaning up water and getting back to regular operations by late Tuesday evening.

The fire did not damage the building and no injuries were reported. 

The Irvine, California-based company spent months expanding the massive former Mitsubishi automobile plant for production of its electric vehicles. The sale of the plant went through in early 2017. Pickup trucks started coming off the line at the plant in September.

Tall robots and massive presses turn sheet metal into electric pickup trucks. READ MORE HERE.

Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant. 

1 of 20

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

