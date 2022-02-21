Residence hall patrol to increase, Illinois State University police say

NORMAL – The Illinois State University police will increase foot patrol in residence halls following a trespassing incident Sunday on campus, officials said Monday.

Illinois State University police officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. Sunday to Hewett Hall, 101 N. Fell Ave., Normal, for a report of someone trespassing the building.

Police said the man was unsheltered and that he was served with a no-trespass notice and escorted off campus. The man was unarmed and did not cause any injuries, police said.

ISU police “met with a concerned student to ensure their safety and well-being, and encourages other students with concerns to reach out to University Police or Housing professional staff,” police said in a social media post.

Officers are already required to conduct two hours of foot patrol on campus each shift, ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said, but that only includes the main floors of residence halls.

"Typically in the residence halls, we're not up on the actual floors very often unless we're called up there, so we'll be doing actual foot patrols on the floors," Woodruff said.

Police are investigating Sunday's incident for possible criminal charges.

A university ID is required to unlock a door to a campus residence hall.

Any student with an emergency is asked to call 911 or contact ISU police at 309-438-8631.

