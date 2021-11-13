Read the documents: LaSalle County emails give insight into Jelani Day investigation

Scroll down to read the emails mentioned in this story.

BLOOMINGTON — LaSalle County officials drew on resources from numerous agencies in the days following Jelani Day’s disappearance as attention surrounding the case mounted nationwide, a review of emails by The Pantagraph has shown.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, The Pantagraph requested all emails containing the 25-year-old Illinois State University student’s name sent by county officials from August to October.

The 290 pages of documents for the first time shed light on what was happening in the county, which has released limited information about the case. That's despite being at the center of a missing person case turned death investigation that has sparked marches and demonstrations led by civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Among the documents obtained from LaSalle County, The Pantagraph found:

More than 20 agencies have played a role in this case;

News and other media personnel sent more than two dozen inquiries to county officials during the period, including five FOIA requests;

Three tips were submitted by residents of Peru and the Illinois River Valley related to vehicles they thought could be connected to Day’s disappearance;

Five pieces of evidence were taken from Day’s car to be tested at state laboratories.

The emails also show fragments of a timeline of the investigation’s progression, including when federal agencies joined the case and when Day’s identity was verified as the person pulled from the river.

Day first was reported missing from Bloomington on Aug. 25. His car was found the next day in a hidden wooded area near the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru, about an hour north of ISU, where he was a graduate student studying speech language pathology.

Day’s body was found in the Illinois River near Peru on Sept. 4 and confirmation of his identification was released to the public Sept. 23.

From day one, Day’s family has pushed to bring more attention to this story, calling for the FBI to take the lead on the investigation and for additional state and federal agencies to join the cause and find out what happened to Day. Jackson and his nonprofit organization, the Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition, have led marches through Peru and Bloomington-Normal pushing for the same goal.

"I want the Illinois Attorney General; I need the Illinois Department of Justice; I need the FBI because obviously the state police didn’t think it was important for them to take over," Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said to a crowd in Peru last month. "They just wanted to oversee. Now I need more than oversight; I need more than oversight. I need justice for Jelani."

'I am requesting a major case review'

The Peru and Bloomington police departments, LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, Illinois State Police and the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit have been named as part of the multi-unit task force conducting the investigation.

However, in the documents, The Pantagraph found several other agencies have had contact with the case. Among the 20 identified in the county email exchanges are four police departments, four fire departments, four emergency management agencies and three specialized search and rescue agencies, as well as Illinois State Police, two FBI offices and the bureau’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Law enforcement officials have said several additional agencies were contacted during the missing person search, extending from Tazewell County to Day’s hometown of Danville.

The FBI’s role has been limited as the agency has thus far declined to take the lead on the investigation. The Pantagraph last week reported the FBI can take the lead on a local investigation only when a federal law is violated or a case crosses state lines.

No law enforcement agency has publicly said a federal crime has occurred or is suspected in the case of Day.

The FBI Springfield office had been in communications with Bloomington police before Day’s body was found but had not moved into an official assistance role. When he was identified on Sept. 23, the case moved into the Chicago office’s jurisdiction and that office has been assisting with the case, an agent confirmed last week.

On Sept. 30, Sgt. Investigator Josh McGrath of the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office wrote to Cari Robins, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit 4, requesting assistance on the Day case.

The BAU began assisting on the case in October.

ISP Crime Scene Investigator Trooper Brandi Field requested a major case review on Sept. 30 and asked that the related cases for Day open at the Peru, LaSalle and Bloomington police departments, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Zone 3 be “linked,” noting “almost all the agencies have evidence for their prospective case.”

“Unfortunately the investigation into Mr. Day’s death continues to appear to get larger and larger. Because of this, I am requesting a major case review involving all three labs receiving/processing evidence,” she wrote in an email to other members of state police.

“A major case review is definitely needed,” Cari Gordon-Sandberg, acting lab director for ISP’s Morton Forensic Science Laboratory, wrote in an email response.

The Pantagraph requested documents related to the major case review, but on Wednesday, an ISP FOIA coordinator stated additional time was needed, extending the request deadline under the Freedom of Information Act.

The agency said the extension was made on the basis that requested records have not yet been located and additional time is needed to complete the search; the papers require examination and evaluation to determine if the documents are exempt from disclosure and/or must be redacted; and requested records cannot be provided within the prescribed time frame without causing undue burden or interfering with the operation of the department.

"The Illinois State Police Freedom of Information Act Office is working on this request to ensure the release of the requested information is completed within statutory timelines," a spokesperson for ISP said Friday.

5 items sent to lab and media interest

According to emails sent between LaSalle County and Bloomington police, five items of evidence from Day’s car have been sent from Bloomington to ISP forensic labs. Those include:

Steering wheel swab,

Front driver side interior door handle swab,

Front passenger side interior door handle swab.

Blue straw from a Styrofoam cup,

Partially smoked cigar blunt.

An email between Bloomington detectives indicates ISP labs in Morton, Joliet and Belleville would accept five items from each department involved in the case, but a list of items sent from LaSalle County officials was not found in The Pantagraph’s review of the emails.

An additional laboratory, NMS Labs in Horsham, Pennsylvania, prepared the toxicology report which indicated Day’s remains tested positive for caffeine and evidence of nicotine and cannabis use.

Law enforcement also discussed recovering Day’s contact list from his phone records, although his phone was reportedly never found. Police did not return requests for comment Friday regarding rumors his phone had been located.

Four dental practices were used in the efforts to identify Day’s body, including offices in Danville, Bloomington, Detroit and Huntsville, Alabama. Ultimately a Bloomington dentist confirmed his dental records matched on Sept. 22.

Later that day, DNA results were returned from a bone sample, confirming the identity of the body pulled from the river as Day, according to an email from Field.

By 3 p.m. Sept. 23, a new release was approved by multiple agencies and sent out, identifying Day as the body pulled from the river two and half weeks earlier.

As this story unfolded over the last 11 weeks, the LaSalle County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices fielded numerous media inquiries related to the Day case, from outlets across Illinois and even reaching as far as "Good Morning America" in New York City and BBC News in London.

Those media requests spiked after a Chicago Sun-Times report from columnist John Fountain was released Oct. 8 describing the state of Day’s body when a second autopsy was performed.

“The family’s private forensic pathologist could find no brain, according to Day and her attorney. No organs. Neither liver. Nor spleen," he wrote.

The story later explained the organs had decomposed after Day's body spent several days in the river and therefore were not present when a second autopsy was performed. But that clarification was somewhat lost in the social media response that followed that weekend.

From Oct. 11 to 13, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch received 13 emails from members of the media, most of whom were seeking clarity on Fountain’s story.

“NO organs were missing,” Ploch repeated, explaining the organs were severely decomposed because the body had spent days in the river, but they were present during the first autopsy.

“This is sadly more mis-information that has been reported on this case,” he wrote to one journalist.

About this story: Jelani Day emails

The Pantagraph in mid-October filed a Freedom of Information Act request for all emails sent to and from lasallecounty.org accounts over the previous several weeks that included the words "Jelani Day."

Below are the emails, which have had private information such as cellphone numbers redacted. Additionally, some repeating email threads and other messages have not been included.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254.

