Police say missing Bloomington teen found safe

Pictured is Eliana Castro, a teenager who was reported missing Thursday, April 14. She has since been found safe.

 Provided by Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON — A teenage girl from Bloomington who was reported missing last week was located on Tuesday, police say.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft with the Bloomington Police Department said Eliana Castro, 14, was found around noon Tuesday by Normal Police.

BPD said Sunday that they were seeking tips from the public on her whereabouts. She was first reported missing on Thursday, April 14, and was seen the next day at Marcus Bloomington Cinema on Wylie Drive.

The police department encouraged anyone thinking about running away to call Project Oz at 309-827-0377 to talk with a counselor about other options.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

