Police say $23,000 stolen from Lexington safe

LEXINGTON — A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday after investigators say he took thousands of dollars in cash from a home he was cleaning.

An arrest record sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Lexington police were dispatched to a home on Tuesday to investigate a theft report.

The victim told police, per the report, that around $23,000 had been stolen from a safe. Detectives said in the statement they found out cleaners had been at the home earlier in the day.

The report said officers identified Joseph D. Clark as one of the cleaners, who was interviewed by police and admitted to taking the money. The record said Clark consented to a search, and police then found over $11,000 in cash and items that appeared to have been recently purchased with the stolen currency.

Clark is charged with theft of $10,000-$100,000, a Class 2 felony. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

