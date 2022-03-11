 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police responding to shots fired on Bloomington's southwest side

BLOOMINGTON — Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Alexander Road and Morris Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Six Points Road on the city's southwest side. 

Police and city officials sent the message shortly before 9:40 a.m. Friday asking the public to avoid the area.

The area of Alexander Road and Morris Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Six Points Road is shown on this map. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

