breaking top story

Police responding to armed robbery in uptown Normal

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department is alerting the public about an armed robbery late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.

A statement posted to Facebook at 11:55 a.m. from ISUPD said it happened at 112 North St.

Campus officers are warning people to stay alert and use caution. The police statement at noon also said the suspect has not been taken into custody and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

