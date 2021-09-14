Police respond to posts about abduction attempts near Illinois State campus

NORMAL – Illinois State University and Normal police have acknowledged social media reports of abduction attempts near the ISU campus, but have said there appears to be no danger to the public.

“NPD can verify a report was generated however at this time it is not believed to be an abduction attempt,” the Normal Police Department wrote on social media Tuesday.

ISU police said it and other local police agencies have been in contact with students and their families about the kidnapping claims.

“There have been no substantiated claims of these occurring,” ISU police said in a social media post.

Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”

Anyone with information about the claims or other crimes is asked to contact Normal police at 309-888-5030 or ISU police at 309-438-8631.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

