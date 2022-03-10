Police respond to fight at Kingsley school Thursday morning

NORMAL – McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators during student arrival.

“Unfortunately, several female students got into a physical altercation with one another. Family members then engaged in inappropriate conduct, as well,” the letter to parents said. “Administrators intervened and immediately radioed for police assistance.”

Normal police officers responded around 8:38 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fight in progress at the school, Sgt. Josh Wilson said.

No arrests have been made, Wilson said, but police are investigating the fight's circumstances and will consider charges at the investigation's conclusion.

Normal police Community Services Officer Brad Park said two students began fighting and that the exact number of people involved is unknown, "but there were several."

Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said ISU police also responded to the scene to assist NPD.

"The student body was quickly transitioned to first period class,” Unit 5 said. "At no time was the student body in danger."

Police said there were "no significant injuries" reported and Unit 5 spokesperson Dayna Brown said the school district is not aware of any injuries.

“The choices made by some family members and this small number of students will not be tolerated at Kingsley," Unit 5 told parents.

