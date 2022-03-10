 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Police respond to fight at Kingsley school Thursday morning

  • 0
Kingsley Jr. High School

Kingsley Jr. High School, 303 Kingsley Street, Normal.

NORMAL – McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators during student arrival.

“Unfortunately, several female students got into a physical altercation with one another. Family members then engaged in inappropriate conduct, as well,” the letter to parents said. “Administrators intervened and immediately radioed for police assistance.”

Bloomington police investigation continues in deaths of 6-year-old, adult man

Normal police officers responded around 8:38 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fight in progress at the school, Sgt. Josh Wilson said.

No arrests have been made, Wilson said, but police are investigating the fight's circumstances and will consider charges at the investigation's conclusion.

Normal police Community Services Officer Brad Park said two students began fighting and that the exact number of people involved is unknown, "but there were several."

Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said ISU police also responded to the scene to assist NPD.

"The student body was quickly transitioned to first period class,” Unit 5 said. "At no time was the student body in danger."

Police said there were "no significant injuries" reported and Unit 5 spokesperson Dayna Brown said the school district is not aware of any injuries.

“The choices made by some family members and this small number of students will not be tolerated at Kingsley," Unit 5 told parents.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel’s parliament to vote on citizenship law affecting Palestinians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News