 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Police respond to fight at Kingsley school Thursday morning, Unit 5 says

  • 0
Kingsley Jr. High School

Kingsley Jr. High School, 303 Kingsley Street, Normal.

NORMAL – McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators.

“Unfortunately, several female students got into a physical altercation with one another. Family members then engaged in inappropriate conduct, as well,” the letter to parents said. “Administrators intervened and immediately radioed for police assistance.”

Bloomington police investigation continues in deaths of 6-year-old, adult man

Normal and Illinois State University police responded to the scene and “the student body was quickly transitioned to first period class,” Unit 5 said.

The Normal Police Department could not be reached immediately for comment.

Unit 5 spokesperson Dayna Brown said the school district is not aware of any injuries.

“At no time was the student body in danger,” the letter to parents said. “The choices made by some family members and this small number of students will not be tolerated at Kingsley.”

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said ISU police officers responded to assist NPD, but he could not confirm if anyone was arrested and he said Normal police is handling the investigation.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi assistant principal fired for reading book to kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News