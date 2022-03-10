Police respond to fight at Kingsley school Thursday morning, Unit 5 says

NORMAL – McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators.

“Unfortunately, several female students got into a physical altercation with one another. Family members then engaged in inappropriate conduct, as well,” the letter to parents said. “Administrators intervened and immediately radioed for police assistance.”

Normal and Illinois State University police responded to the scene and “the student body was quickly transitioned to first period class,” Unit 5 said.

The Normal Police Department could not be reached immediately for comment.

Unit 5 spokesperson Dayna Brown said the school district is not aware of any injuries.

“At no time was the student body in danger,” the letter to parents said. “The choices made by some family members and this small number of students will not be tolerated at Kingsley.”

ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said ISU police officers responded to assist NPD, but he could not confirm if anyone was arrested and he said Normal police is handling the investigation.

