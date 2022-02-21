Police: 1 in custody; Normal intersection closed after report of armed subject

NORMAL — A man was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue, police said.

Streets were closed and Normal police posted on social media a notice asking people to stay away from the scene.

"If you know anyone in the area, we ask to lock all business doors at this time and stay inside," the post said.

Officials have not released information about what caused the incident.

The Illinois State University Police Department in a social media statement posted at 5:10 p.m. said the situation was resolved.

