Police investigating armed robbery in uptown Normal

NORMAL — Police are investigating after a smoking accessories shop was robbed of merchandise late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 11:40 a.m. to Indy Smoke Time, 112 North St. He said officers learned a male suspect had entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

The police sergeant said only store merchandise was taken, and no cash was stolen. The exact products were not disclosed.

Cherry described the suspect as a Black male who wore a face covering, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He was last seen heading westbound from the store on foot.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Illinois State University Police Department also alerted the public about the incident late Saturday morning, warning people to stay alert and use caution.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

