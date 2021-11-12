Police investigating after armed person spotted on ISU campus

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Illinois State University released an emergency alert Friday morning stating an armed person was seen driving through campus.

The alert announced at 11:01 a.m. Friday that a person with a weapon was seen near Main and Locust streets. That’s near Hancock Stadium.

The ISU Police Department reported just before noon that the suspect’s vehicle was last seen leaving campus north on School Street from Willow Street.

A update released at 11:10 a.m. said it was not an active shooter situation, but a person was believed to be armed and dangerous on or near campus.

The ISU emergency report had said “there is the potential of an immediate threat.”

Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department told The Pantagraph on Friday afternoon that there was no threat to the campus property.

He added it started off as a road rage incident that happened to drive through campus.

NPD's Sgt. Josh Wilson told The Pantagraph early Friday evening that the suspect's vehicle is a black sport utility vehicle.

The suspect was described as a male with lighter complexion, who was wearing a black jacket and black pants, Wilson said.

ISUPD and NPD are investigating the incident.

The university police department issued a safety notice Thursday after an armed person was seen on a bike outside of Stevenson Hall, and later at Dollar Tree in Normal.

Wilson said the two incidents are not connected.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

