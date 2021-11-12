Police investigating after armed person spotted on ISU campus

NORMAL — Illinois State University
released an emergency alert Friday morning stating an armed person was seen driving through campus.
The alert announced at 11:01 a.m. Friday that a person with a weapon was seen near Main and Locust streets. That’s near Hancock Stadium.
A update released at 11:10 a.m. said it was not an active shooter situation, but a person was believed to be armed and dangerous on or near campus.
The ISU emergency report had said “there is the potential of an immediate threat.”
Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department told The Pantagraph on Friday afternoon that there was no threat to the campus property.
He added it started off as a road rage incident that happened to drive through campus.
NPD's Sgt. Josh Wilson told The Pantagraph early Friday evening that the suspect's vehicle is a black sport utility vehicle.
The suspect was described as a male with lighter complexion, who was wearing a black jacket and black pants, Wilson said.
ISUPD and NPD are investigating the incident.
The university police department issued a safety notice Thursday after an armed person was seen on a bike outside of Stevenson Hall, and later at Dollar Tree in Normal.
Wilson said the two incidents are not connected.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says thresholds on income tax brackets will rise in 2022.
Photos: Bloomington Veterans Day observance calls for understanding of all people
111121-blm-loc-2veteransday
Ed Lorenz, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, salutes during the ceremony. Lorenz served in a variety of roles, including flying in rescue helicopters in Alaska from 1970 to 1971.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DOWNTOWN CEREMONY HONORS VETERANS
Muzzle flashes erupt from the M1 rifle fired by Butch Ekstam, left, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served 1966 to 1970, as Rick Ross, also a USAF veteran from the mid-1960s, times the one-minute intervals in the 11-minute countdown to the Veterans Day observance Thursday at the McLean County Museum of History. This year's speaker, Travis Wheet, a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan and commander of Veterans of Foreign wars Post 454, called for all Americans to work for peace and an understanding of people across all corners of the world.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-3veteransday
Bloomington Junior High School teacher Bill Wetzel and his eighth grade class watch the event.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-4veteransday
John Hamann of Bloomington attends the ceremony his 1944 Willys jeep whiled dressed as a World War II medic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-5veteransday
The U.S. flag and service flags were posted for the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-6veteransday
Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe spoke during the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-7veteransday
U.S. Army veteran Robert Handley documented the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-8veteransday
A large crowd watched during the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
111121-blm-loc-8veteransday
111121-blm-loc-9veteransday
Travis Wheet, left, a U.S. Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan and commander of the Post 454 VFW, called for all Americans to work for peace and an understanding of all people across all corners of the world as he gave the keynote address for the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-10veteransday
Shells fly as an honor guard fires off a three volley rifle salute during the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111121-blm-loc-11veteransday
Roger Troxel played his bagpipe version of "Amazing Grace" at the conclusion to the the Veterans Day observance at the McLean County Museum of History, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!