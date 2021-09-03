 Skip to main content
Police in Normal searching for missing woman

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman reported missing.

A press release from NPD said 40-year-old Latoyia Godfrey was last seen Thursday, Aug. 26, at her home in Normal. She was wearing an oversized pink sleeveless dress.

090421-blm-loc-missing

Latoyia Godfrey, of Normal, is a missing and endangered woman, police said on Friday. 

Officers said Godfrey is considered to be endangered. They described her as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call NPD at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

