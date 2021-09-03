Police in Normal searching for missing woman

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman reported missing.

A press release from NPD said 40-year-old Latoyia Godfrey was last seen Thursday, Aug. 26, at her home in Normal. She was wearing an oversized pink sleeveless dress.

Officers said Godfrey is considered to be endangered. They described her as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call NPD at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

