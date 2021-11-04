Police: Gunfire wounds man on East Washington Street in Bloomington

 Skip to main content
Bloomington police talk to neighbors after a gunshot victim was discovered in a courtyard between apartments in the 800 block of E. Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110521-blm-loc-1washingtonshooting

Bloomington firefighters and paramedics render aid to a male gunshot victim after he was discovered in a courtyard between apartments in the 800 block of E. Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

BLOOMINGTON — A man was shot late Thursday night just east of downtown Bloomington, but Bloomington police said they did not know his condition.

Police and paramedics were called about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of East Washington Street, between intersections with Robinson and Clinton streets, police said.

No one was in custody as of 10:15 p.m., police said, adding additional information was not available because the investigation was still in the early stages. 

110521-blm-loc-3washingtonshooting

Bloomington police officers investigate a shooting that occurred in a courtyard between apartments in the 800 block of E. Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Neighbors said they heard about four or five gunshots.

A Pantagraph photographer at the scene saw a man lying on the ground between two apartment buildings. The man then was loaded into an ambulance while paramedics provided emergency treatment.

110521-blm-loc-4washingtonshooting

Bloomington police officers investigate the scene after a gunshot victim was discovered at an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Washington St., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Police from multiple squad cars were talking to neighbors and cordoned off the area with crime scene tape. There also were two fire trucks at the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

