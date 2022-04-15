 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Police: Fairview Park in Normal temporarily closed after 'incident'

  • Updated
  • 0

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department has temporarily closed off Fairview Park after a Friday morning incident.

A statement posted to Facebook by NPD shortly before 9 a.m. said there was a heightened police presence at the park on North Main Street. Officers asked people to avoid the area.

The statement said there's no danger to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

Meth charges filed against Bloomington woman
16-year-old admits to gun possession at Bloomington High School

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal names new police chief

Normal names new police chief

Steve Petrilli will succeed Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, who announced last month that he is retiring from the job at the end of April. 

Watch Now: Related Video

White House signs legislation to create statues of first two women Supreme Court justices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News