Police: Fairview Park in Normal temporarily closed after 'incident'

This is a developing story that will be updated.
NORMAL — The Normal Police Department has temporarily closed off Fairview Park after a Friday morning incident.
A statement posted to Facebook by NPD shortly before 9 a.m. said there was a heightened police presence at the park on North Main Street. Officers asked people to avoid the area.
The statement said there's no danger to the public.
No further information was immediately available.
