Police: Fairview Park in Normal reopened after 'incident'

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NORMAL — Fairview Park has reopened after the Normal Police Department temporarily closed it off Friday morning following an unspecified incident.

A statement posted to Facebook by NPD shortly before 9 a.m. said there was a heightened police presence at the park on North Main Street. Officers asked people to avoid the area.

The statement said there was no danger to the public.

Fairview Park reopened around 10:30 a.m., police said.

No further information was immediately available.

