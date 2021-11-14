 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Police: Driver ran after Bloomington car wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

BLOOMINGTON — Court records show a 26-year-old man was arrested Friday on eight felony charges after Bloomington police said he ran away from a car crash.

1 hurt after shots fired on Veterans Parkway

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's office said Jerail M. Myrick was charged with the following:

  • Armed violence, a Class X felony.
  • Delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
  • Possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony
  • Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony.
  • Leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury, a Class 4 felony.
  • Manufacture or delivery of narcotics, a Class 2 felony.
  • Possession of up to 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft said that on Friday, Myrick fled on foot from a crash involving injuries, and had gone to a local hospital for treatment. He said police then arrested him there without incident.

Ohio kidnapping victim found in McLean County

The documents add his preliminary bond amount was set at $500,000.

A separate arrest record stated that on Oct. 30, a Bloomington police officer came across a car registered to a driver he knew had their license suspended. The police officer followed the car south on South Western Avenue, and then signaled the driver to pull over by turning on his emergency lights, the report said.

The record stated the car failed to stop at the stop sign at Western and MacArthur streets, and then turned east onto MacArthur Avenue. The report said the officer sounded his emergency siren, and continued to follow the vehicle down the avenue.

Man charged with assault at Steak ‘n Shake threw candy at Reggie Redbird, police say

The officer reported in the document that the car didn't stop at another stop sign, at MacArthur and Morris streets, and it then sped away.

The Bloomington police officer then went to the car's registered address, the report continued, and was told by the vehicle's owner that his brother had borrowed his car and just returned it. The document added Myrick left the home before police arrived.

Myrick was charged with aggravated fleeing a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and his bond was set at $10,000 for this charge, the charging record stated.

Raycraft said some of the eight felony charges filed Friday stem from the incident that occurred Oct. 30.

Further information about Myrick's other charges was not available Sunday.

The police sergeant said Bloomington police are still actively investigating the two incidents.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Douglas J. Quivey, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly and Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, have announced initiatives the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is utilizing to protect children from online predators. READ MORE HERE.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why plug power shares are rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News