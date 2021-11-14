Police: Driver ran after Bloomington car wreck

BLOOMINGTON — Court records show a 26-year-old man was arrested Friday on eight felony charges after Bloomington police said he ran away from a car crash.

Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County State's Attorney's office said Jerail M. Myrick was charged with the following:

Armed violence, a Class X felony.

Delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.

Possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony

Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 2 felony.

Leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury, a Class 4 felony.

Manufacture or delivery of narcotics, a Class 2 felony.

Possession of up to 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Sgt. Robert Raycraft said that on Friday, Myrick fled on foot from a crash involving injuries, and had gone to a local hospital for treatment. He said police then arrested him there without incident.

The documents add his preliminary bond amount was set at $500,000.

A separate arrest record stated that on Oct. 30, a Bloomington police officer came across a car registered to a driver he knew had their license suspended. The police officer followed the car south on South Western Avenue, and then signaled the driver to pull over by turning on his emergency lights, the report said.

The record stated the car failed to stop at the stop sign at Western and MacArthur streets, and then turned east onto MacArthur Avenue. The report said the officer sounded his emergency siren, and continued to follow the vehicle down the avenue.

The officer reported in the document that the car didn't stop at another stop sign, at MacArthur and Morris streets, and it then sped away.

The Bloomington police officer then went to the car's registered address, the report continued, and was told by the vehicle's owner that his brother had borrowed his car and just returned it. The document added Myrick left the home before police arrived.

Myrick was charged with aggravated fleeing a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and his bond was set at $10,000 for this charge, the charging record stated.

Raycraft said some of the eight felony charges filed Friday stem from the incident that occurred Oct. 30.

Further information about Myrick's other charges was not available Sunday.

The police sergeant said Bloomington police are still actively investigating the two incidents.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

