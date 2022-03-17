Police: Bloomington pedestrian, 54, dead after Tuesday crash

BLOOMINGTON — A city man died Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in south Bloomington, police said.

A Facebook post Thursday by the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday to a crash in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

When police got to the scene, they found a 54-year-old pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Officers said they provided him first aid and called in Bloomington Fire Department paramedics.

The statement said the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were both taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Police said the driver was treated and released, and the pedestrian was transferred to a Carle health clinic in Champaign.

The Champaign County Coroner's Office pronounced the man deceased at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday. Coroner Duane Northrup said in the statement that Darrin R. Walker, 54, of Bloomington died from a traumatic head injury received in the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending. BPD and the Champaign County's Coroner's Office are continuing to the investigate.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington in the statement extended his condolences to Walker's friends and family. He also warned people that warmer weather means more pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle traffic.

"Be alert, watch your speed, and eliminate distractions," said the chief. He urged people to help the department achieve its goal of reducing crashes by 10% in 2022.

