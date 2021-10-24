Police arrest man outside party in Normal for carrying suspected meth

NORMAL — A man with two active warrants was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges after police say they identified him at a loud party in Normal.
An arrest report said officers responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of a loud party in the 100 block of West Cherry Street.
The responding officers said they heard people talking loudly in a stairwell leading to the parking lot. Police said they opened the stairwell door and saw 28-year-old Darrius Robinson at the top of the stairs. Additionally, officers said the man was carrying a dark-colored purse in his hand.
Police said in the report that they yelled his name and demanded him to stop. The statement said the man continued to walk away, and as police ran toward him, he threw the purse to the north through the parking lot.
At that time, the report said, officers tried grabbing his arm, but Robinson pulled away and began running west through the parking lot. Police said they chased him until they could take him into custody.
The report said the purse was recovered, and inside was over an ounce of cannabis, four packages of THC-infused candy, nine pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a electronic scale, and $127 in cash.
The report said Robinson is charged with delivering 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; manufacturing or delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony; possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robinson's arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 19.
A wish for Ryder
Ryder Luparell, 5, tries out his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City as older brother Logan looks on. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
The Luparell family tries out their new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, second from left, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Ryder Luparell, 5, gets a first glimpse of his new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Make-A-Wish wish granter Jen Lask tries out Ryder Luparell's new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Make-A-Wish wish granter Corey Schieler tries out Ryder Luparell's new play set on Saturday morning in Gibson City. Ryder, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Pictured is a rendering of Ryder Luparell's new play set in Gibson City. Ryder Luparell, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
Gibson City boy gets new play set from Make-A-Wish Illinois
Ryder Luparell, 5, of Gibson City, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.
