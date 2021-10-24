 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Police arrest man outside party in Normal for carrying suspected meth

  • 0
Police lights

NORMAL — A man with two active warrants was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges after police say they identified him at a loud party in Normal.

An arrest report said officers responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of a loud party in the 100 block of West Cherry Street.

The responding officers said they heard people talking loudly in a stairwell leading to the parking lot. Police said they opened the stairwell door and saw 28-year-old Darrius Robinson at the top of the stairs. Additionally, officers said the man was carrying a dark-colored purse in his hand.

Police said in the report that they yelled his name and demanded him to stop. The statement said the man continued to walk away, and as police ran toward him, he threw the purse to the north through the parking lot.

Watch now: McLean County EMA looks back on busy year

At that time, the report said, officers tried grabbing his arm, but Robinson pulled away and began running west through the parking lot. Police said they chased him until they could take him into custody.

The report said the purse was recovered, and inside was over an ounce of cannabis, four packages of THC-infused candy, nine pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a electronic scale, and $127 in cash.

Normal woman accused of delivering amphetamines, sedatives

The report said Robinson is charged with delivering 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; manufacturing or delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony; possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. 

Robinson's arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 19.

Bloomington area tattoo artists are serious artists with living canvas. READ MORE HERE.

Gibson City boy gets new play set from Make-A-Wish Illinois

Ryder Luparell, 5, of Gibson City, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year. He was referred to Make-A-Wish Illinois by a member of his medical care team at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and his wish — a play set for his backyard — was installed this week, with the "big reveal" on Saturday.

1 of 6

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County state's attorney speaks about ex-Bloomington teacher's child sex conviction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News