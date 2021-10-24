Police arrest man outside party in Normal for carrying suspected meth

NORMAL — A man with two active warrants was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges after police say they identified him at a loud party in Normal.

An arrest report said officers responded just before 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of a loud party in the 100 block of West Cherry Street.

The responding officers said they heard people talking loudly in a stairwell leading to the parking lot. Police said they opened the stairwell door and saw 28-year-old Darrius Robinson at the top of the stairs. Additionally, officers said the man was carrying a dark-colored purse in his hand.

Police said in the report that they yelled his name and demanded him to stop. The statement said the man continued to walk away, and as police ran toward him, he threw the purse to the north through the parking lot.

At that time, the report said, officers tried grabbing his arm, but Robinson pulled away and began running west through the parking lot. Police said they chased him until they could take him into custody.

The report said the purse was recovered, and inside was over an ounce of cannabis, four packages of THC-infused candy, nine pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a electronic scale, and $127 in cash.

The report said Robinson is charged with delivering 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony; possession of 5-15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; manufacturing or delivering 30-500 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony; possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Robinson's arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 19.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.