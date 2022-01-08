Police: 2 stabbed early Saturday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after two men were hurt in a stabbing stabbed early Saturday morning.

BPD Sgt. Kiel Nowers told The Pantagraph that officers were dispatched at 4:48 am. to the 1300 block of North Mason Street.

He said two men were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stabbing injuries.

Nowers said no arrests have been made, but police are not seeking any additional suspects.

He said police are still actively investigating the incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information on this stabbing is asked to call Det. Raisbeck at 309-434-2593, or Det. Jones at 309-434-2548.

