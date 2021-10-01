Phone outages reported in Normal

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Two phone outages in Normal were reported early Friday morning. 

The area of Greenbriar 1760 FT N/O Fort Jesse Road on Hershey Road in Normal reported 179 landline customers without a dial tone, but cell service was not disrupted.

The area of Hedgewood Subdivision, RR 14 and East College Avenue in Normal, reported 194 landline customers without a dial tone, but cell service was not disrupted. 

People affected who are in need of emergency services and 911 does not work should call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies or call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

