Peru police chief: FBI asked to take over Jelani Day case

PERU — The Peru police chief said he's requesting that the FBI take the lead in investigating Illinois State University grad student's Jelani Day’s disappearance and death.

“There have been several calls made to the FBI and also a written request email to them as recently as early this week,” Chief Robert Pyszka said Friday morning. “The FBI is assisting on this case, but will not take over the lead of this investigation. They will assist us in any possible way they can, but they will not take over the lead in this case.”

Pyszka said he made that request on behalf of the joint task force as a response to the Day family's requests.

“The family numerous times asked us to pass this investigation off, and we have attempted to do such,” Pyszka said.

In a statement sent to The Pantagraph, the FBI field office in Chicago said it's always willing to help at the request of local law enforcement. It added that the FBI is in touch with the Peru Police Department to provide resources as needed.

The FBI field office declined to answer whether it had declined Pyszka's request to take charge of investigation, and cited a U.S. Department of Justice policy that prevents it from commenting on active investigations.

Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County's sheriff's and coroner’s offices, and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit are part of the joint task force that's investigating the death.

A march demanding justice for Jelani Day is set for Tuesday in Peru. The demonstration will be led by civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who at Day's burial service Tuesday joined Day's family in calling for the FBI to lead the investigation.

"We are requesting that the FBI and the Department of Justice conduct a thorough investigation because it smells like another Emmett Till case all over again," said Jackson, referring to the Chicago teen killed in 1955 Mississippi.

Pyszka said in a press release Friday afternoon that he's working with Jackson and his team to sort out logistics for the Tuesday march.

"I look forward to working with Rev. Jackson and his team on this peaceful march and the Peru Police Department will assist them in any way we can," Pyszka stated in the release, "and hopefully this will give the family some closure which not only the Day family, but all families need when a loved one has passed away."

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss did not respond Friday to The Pantagraph's requests for comment.

Day was last seen Aug. 25 in Bloomington. His remains were found in the Illinois River Sept. 4.

This week, state Rep. Kambium Buckner, D-Chicago, in a letter asked Pyszka to turn the investigation over to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.

Pyszka said ISP has “been involved with this investigation from day one and currently are still involved in the investigation." He declined to respond to specific criticisms made by Buckner regarding the Peru Police Department’s handling of the case.

Of the case, Pyszka said, “It is still ongoing and if anybody has any tips as to what occurred to Mr. Jelani Day, they should contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.”

The Pantagraph reporter Sierra Henry contributed to this article.

