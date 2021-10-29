Peru Police Chief: All Jelani Day case files given to FBI

Pyszka said in the press release he understands the pressure Buckner is fielding. However, the chief said he disagreed with statements Buckner wrote in his letter, including "unsettling discrepancies and inconsistencies including the analysis of surveillance video and the securing of the crime scene among other issues."
He also told The Pantagraph on Friday that investigators are still reviewing surveillance videos in the case.
Pyszka said in the release he did talk with Buckner about how the letter was dated the day it was drafted and not the date it had been sent. The chief said the state representative has not reached out to him to discuss his concerns of inconsistencies and discrepancies in the investigation.
The chief also said the unit has contacted the FBI several times, with the most recent being early last week. Additionally, he said an independent autopsy report conducted by the Day family has not been yet been furnished to the unit.
"As far as the other claims concerning the investigation, I cannot comment as it is an ongoing investigation," Pyszka stated in the release.
Results of the investigation's autopsy report were announced Monday by the LaSalle County Coroner's office, indicating Day's cause of death was drowning. The report, received by The Pantagraph by a Freedom of Information Act request, stated forensic pathologists found no evidence of assault or altercation, or sharp, blunt, or gunshot injury on Day's body, which became severely decomposed in the Illinois River.
Forensic Pathologist Scott Denton said it's unknown how Day went into the water.