Peoria teen identified as Bloomington homicide victim

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Peoria teen was identified as the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting in Bloomington, authorities said Monday.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified him as 17-year-old Kanye A. Stowers.

The boy, whom Bloomington police previously identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died of a gunshot wound.

Bloomington police said officers had been called at 11:34 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of East Mill Street for a disturbance call. Just before they arrived, officers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

On scene, police said they found an adult male with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence in that block.

Police said no arrests have been made. No suspect information was released.

The shooting remains under investigation by Bloomington police and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information related to the fatal shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or Detective Brock Merritt at 309-434-2359.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

