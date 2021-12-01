Pedestrian killed was ISU student, police say

NORMAL — Authorities on Wednesday said a pedestrian killed this week on College Avenue was an Illinois State University graduate student.

Danielle Fairchild, of Normal, was 23, Normal police said in a statement.

She was struck by a car at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street, police said. The woman was taken to Carle BroMenn Hospital and died Tuesday.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said in a statement Wednesday that Fairchild died from injuries to her skull and brain.

Rachel Hatch, ISU communications coordinator for Equity Initiative, told The Pantagraph that Fairchild was a graduate student in the dietetics internship program.

President Terri Goss Kinzy said Wednesday in a campus-wide message that their deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of Fairchild. She added the student was in her first year in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences program.

Fairchild graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin at Stout, Kinzy added, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition.

“We are heartbroken at the sudden and tragic loss of Danielle," Dr. Marla Reese-Weber, interim chair of FCS, said in the letter.

Additionally, the statement said Fairchild was a leader of the dietetic internship’s community garden, where department students collaborated with Calvary United Methodist Church.

The letter said Dr. Julie Schumacher, director of the dietetic internship program, was Fairchild’s professor. Schumacher said Fairchild was often in the garden to test soil and plan ahead for spring plots.

"Danielle had a love for visual creativity, and she wanted to combine that with her passion for nutrition,” Schumacher said, adding Fairchild had plans to learn food art therapy, and how visually appealing food affects emotion.

The internship director said Fairchild aspired to become a professor, and had “such empathy and creativity.”

Kinzy asked for patience while NPD completes its investigation.

The driver of the car was ticketed for failing to stop and yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

ISU is providing counseling services for students needing support after this loss. Student Counseling Services can be contacted at 309-438-3655. An Employee Assistance Program is available for faculty and staff at 833-955-3400.

