Pedestrian hit in Normal has died: police

NORMAL — Normal police on Tuesday said a pedestrian hit by a vehicle has died.

The woman, 23, was struck at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Normal police said in a statement.

She was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center and died at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the statement said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The driver was cited for failure to stop and yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The incident is under investigation.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died, pending notification of her family.

