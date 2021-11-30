Pedestrian hit in Normal has died: police

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Normal police on Tuesday said a pedestrian hit by a vehicle has died. 

The woman, 23, was struck at West College Avenue and Kingsley Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Normal police said in a statement. 

She was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center and died at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the statement said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The driver was cited for failure to stop and yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The incident is under investigation.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died, pending notification of her family.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

