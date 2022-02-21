Patrol to increase at residence halls, Illinois State University police say

NORMAL – The Illinois State University police will increase foot patrol in residence halls following a trespassing incident Sunday on campus, officials said Monday.

Illinois State University police officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. Sunday to Hewett Hall, 101 N. Fell Ave., Normal, for a report of someone trespassing the building.

Police said the man was unsheltered and that he was served with a no-trespass notice and escorted off campus. The man was unarmed and did not cause any injuries, police said.

ISU police “met with a concerned student to ensure their safety and well-being, and encourages other students with concerns to reach out to University Police or Housing professional staff,” police said in a social media post.

Police are investigating the incident for possible criminal charges.

A university ID is required to unlock a door to a campus residence hall.

Any student with an emergency is asked to call 911 or contact ISU police at 309-438-8631.

