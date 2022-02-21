 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrol to increase at residence halls, Illinois State University police say

Hewett Hall, left, and Manchester Hall, right, help make up Illinois State University's East Campus Complex in Normal, seen Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. A resident assistant living in Hewett has tested positive for COVID-19.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL – The Illinois State University police will increase foot patrol in residence halls following a trespassing incident Sunday on campus, officials said Monday. 

Illinois State University police officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. Sunday to Hewett Hall, 101 N. Fell Ave., Normal, for a report of someone trespassing the building.

Police said the man was unsheltered and that he was served with a no-trespass notice and escorted off campus. The man was unarmed and did not cause any injuries, police said.

ISU police “met with a concerned student to ensure their safety and well-being, and encourages other students with concerns to reach out to University Police or Housing professional staff,” police said in a social media post.

Police are investigating the incident for possible criminal charges.

A university ID is required to unlock a door to a campus residence hall.

Any student with an emergency is asked to call 911 or contact ISU police at 309-438-8631.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

