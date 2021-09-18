Partial road closures planned for work starting Monday in Normal

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has scheduled road work to start Monday for the Kelly Basin Route 66 Trail Project.

A press release said intermittent lane closures begin at 7 a.m. Monday on Southbound Towanda Avenue and Eastbound Shelbourne Drive by the intersection of these two roads.

The Town is asking drivers to use caution when passing through this area. Lane closures will only be in effect during construction hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Town officials said the work is expected to be finished by Sunday, Oct. 31, weather permitting. Access to local properties will be ensured during this period.

People with questions should call Eric Hurst, project engineer for the Town of Normal, at 309-454-9744.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

