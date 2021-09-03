 Skip to main content
Part of Constitution Trail remains closed Friday

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge is closed today through 5 p.m. to allow work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project.  

This is near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues. Trail closures have been necessary at times throughout the project. 

Watch now: Celebrate the nation's history along Constitution Trail

Southbound Towanda Avenue is also closed to through traffic between Von Mauer Drive and Vernon Avenue. 

Whether you bike or run, folks find a little social interaction while social distancing on Constitution Trail.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

