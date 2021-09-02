 Skip to main content
Part of Constitution Trail closed today

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge, near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues, will be closed until 5 p.m. today, weather permitting. 

The closure is required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.

Flick Fact: The apartment complex that helped settle Country Financial in Bloomington-Normal?

Southbound Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will also remain closed through Sept. 22.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs.

