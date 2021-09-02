Part of Constitution Trail closed today

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge, near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues, will be closed until 5 p.m. today, weather permitting.
The closure is required for continuing work on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.
Southbound Towanda Avenue between Von Maur Drive and Vernon Avenue will also remain closed through Sept. 22.
