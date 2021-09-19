One hurt in shooting at Normal apartment complex

NORMAL — One person was hurt around 12 a.m. Sunday in a shooting at a Normal apartment building, police said.

A press release from the Normal Police Department said officers were called just after midnight to the first block of Traders Circle, which one block north of West Raab Road at Sugar Creek Boulevard.

Callers had reported to dispatchers that several gunshots were fired in the area, the release said.

Normal Police said when they got to the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot several times.

The release said Normal Fire Rescue took the victim to Carle Bromenn Hospital for treatment.

Illinois State University Police said in a statement the victim is a not a student.

NPD is heading the investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at (309) 454-9624 Kderosa@normal.org, or Detective John Cleveland at 309-454-9614, Jcleveland@normal.org.

This story will be updated.

