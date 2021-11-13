Ohio kidnapping victim found in McLean County; suspect in custody

BLOOMINGTON — A kidnapping victim from Ohio was found Friday night in McLean County, and the suspect is now in custody, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced Saturday morning.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, McLean County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on 1200 North Road between 750 East and 900 East roads near Stanford, according to a news release. The vehicle, described as a silver van, was parked along a field entrance and there was a male in the vehicle.

Stanford police officers arrived on scene first and, upon running the vehicle's registration plate, they learned there was an outstanding kidnapping warrant out of Ohio associated with the vehicle, along with an associated Amber Alert, also from Ohio, the news release stated.

Stanford police observed a male apparently asleep in the driver’s seat. A young female child was located in the rear passenger area of the van and was identified as the kidnapped victim from Jackson Township, Ohio.

The release said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff’s deputies as well as an officer from the Danvers Police Department arrived to assist, and the 5-year-old was safely removed from the vehicle. Deputies took protective custody of the child, who was the child listed in the Amber Alert, and she was transported to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for evaluation.

The suspect, Jonathan L. Stinnett, 36, was transported to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office for an interview and then was booked into the McLean County jail on the kidnapping warrant, the release said.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Canton (Ohio) Police Department, FBI and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the investigation.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

