All I-39 lanes reopened following dozens of crashes in winter storm

Authorities said more than 100 vehicles were involved in a large crash around 3:13 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 39 near El Paso. Illinois State Police said they escorted all travelers from the area to warming centers that evening, and none were injured.

State police announced at noon Friday that northbound I-39 has been reopened. Then at 1:30 p.m. Friday, southbound lanes were opened back up, troopers said.

Troopers said earlier that I-39 from Hudson to Woodford would be closed for an extended period of time, which will likely carry well into Friday.

ISP was called to a semi-truck crash before 7 a.m. Friday on Interstate 55 at the Chenoa exit. Both lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour and have reopened.

Trooper Jason Wilson said Friday morning in an email to The Pantagraph that state police are actively handling several weather-related collisions in the area. He reminded drivers to remain vigilant on the roads and to be mindful of drifting snow.

"Please slow down, especially when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, eliminate distractions, and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained," Wilson said.

The Getting Around Illinois webpage on winter travel conditions on Friday morning continued to list all interstates and state routes outside of Bloomington-Normal in McLean County being covered by scattered amounts of snow from snow drifting.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said in a Friday morning Facebook post that roads in town look great, but the plows can only do so much.

EMA officials advised a layer of ice is under the snow, and it won't melt until the sun helps warms it up enough for salt to be effective.

"If you can delay your morning commute, or even better, take another snow day, it will help the roads clear," said the post.

Cathy Beck, acting EMA director for McLean County, said crashes are happening all over again Friday, but it's not quite as bad as yesterday.

"People just need to stay home," she said. "I can't make that clear enough."

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said most snowfall reports ranged from 6 to 8 inches around the Bloomington-Normal area, with a top recording of 9.5 inches in Normal.

Decatur mostly saw between 3 and 4.5 inches, and then 5 inches in Warrensburg. Mattoon was dusted with with 0.5 to 1.5 inches.

The City of Bloomington said in a press release Friday that crews worked through the night to keep on top of the snowfall event.

The release added that trash and recycling pickup will not be suspended. Crews are limited to working a certain number of hours each shift before Union 699 guidelines require them to take eight hours off.

City officials also said various events, including snow plows stuck in cul-de-sacs and private snowplows dumping snow from parking lots into already plowed streets, delayed street cleaning efforts.

"Public Works crews ask for your patience and understanding as the clean-up continues," said the release.

The Town of Normal announced Friday morning that the uptown business district will be placed under a parking ban at 8 p.m. that night for snow removal. It will end at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Cars parked on any streets in uptown Normal during this parking ban may be ticketed.

A complete street parking ban that was announced for all other streets Normal ended at noon Friday.

