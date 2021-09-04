Normal woman found safe

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department said a woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
NPD announced on Facebook Friday morning that officers were searching for 40-year-old Latoyia Godfrey, of Normal. She had last been seen Thursday, Aug. 26, at her home, and was considered to be endangered.
The department released an update Friday evening that said Godfrey was located and is safe.
