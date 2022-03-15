Normal well house damaged in explosion; fire officials investigating

NORMAL — Normal Fire officials are investigating an apparent explosion that damaged a water department well house Monday night.

Just after 8 p.m., the fire department responded to several reports of a “loud blast or possible explosion,” in the 200 block of East Cherry Street, according to a statement from Normal Fire.

A Town of Normal well house, which is a small concrete block building that houses pumping equipment to pump water from the Mahomet Aquifer to the Normal Water Department for treatment, sustained heavy damage to the roof and exterior walls.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

A cause has not yet been determined but fire investigators say they have found no indication of foul play.

The explosion is not expected to affect water quality, pressure, supply or safety as the town has several other wells and pumping stations to supply water to the treatment plant.

Utility providers also responded to the scene. Ameren cut power to the building and Nicor Gas checked the building and surrounding area for natural gas intrusion or leaks but none were found.

Fire officials noted the well house is heated electronically and does not have natural gas service or appliances inside.

