Normal police seeking leads in September homicide

NORMAL – Police said Wednesday they are seeking information related to a fatal shooting Sept. 19 on the town’s north side.

Roy Ward Jr., 20, of Peoria, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Normal three days after the shooting was reported in the first block of Traders Circle in Normal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at 309-454-9624 and kderosa@normal.org or Detective John Cleveland at 309-454-9614 and jcleveland@normal.org.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

The shooting was about one block north of West Raab Road at Sugar Creek Boulevard.

Callers had reported to dispatchers that several gunshots were fired in the area, police said.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

