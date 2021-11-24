Normal police seeking leads in September homicide

NORMAL – Police said Wednesday they are seeking information related to a fatal shooting Sept. 19 on the town’s north side.

Roy Ward Jr., 20, of Peoria, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Normal three days after the shooting was reported in the first block of Traders Circle in Normal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kendra DeRosa at 309-454-9624 and kderosa@normal.org or Detective John Cleveland at 309-454-9614 and jcleveland@normal.org.

The shooting was about one block north of West Raab Road at Sugar Creek Boulevard.

Callers had reported to dispatchers that several gunshots were fired in the area, police said.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.