Normal police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Devin Lee Davis was last seen on Oct. 19 near Main Street in Normal, alone and on foot. According to a post from the Normal Police Department, he did not have a cellphone, transportation or money with him

Davis is described as a 6-foot-tall biracial boy, weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, a mustache and curly black hair worn in an afro style.

He was last seen wearing a black Puma brand hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, distressed blue jeans and black and purple high top Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

