Normal police investigate possible gunshots fired Monday

NORMAL – Police are investigating after several callers reported gunshots were fired Monday on the town’s north side.

Normal police officers were dispatched at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to the area of Orlando Avenue and the 700 block of North Adelaide Street for reports of shots fired.

Authorities were unable to collect enough evidence to confirm whether a shooting occurred, police said.

Normal Police Community Services Officer Brad Park said the original call was for possible shots fired, but the report written was for other suspicious activity. He said 911 calls came from "all over" the area of Orlando Avenue and the 700 block of North Adelaide Street.

There were no victims reported and no arrests have been made.

Park said officers searched the area and no shell casings were recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Normal police at 309-454-9535.

This was the first of two reports of gunfire in the Bloomington-Normal area Monday.

Bloomington police responded about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of North Hershey Road after gunshots were heard.

One woman was injured in the gunfire, police said, but her current status is unknown.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.