Normal names new police chief

NORMAL — Steve Petrilli, a 23-year member of the Normal Police Department, was named Normal police chief Tuesday.

He will succeed Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, who announced last month that he is retiring from the job at the end of April. Bleichner has held the position since 2011.

Petrilli has worked as assistant police chief since 2015.

He joined the Normal Police Department in 1999 as a patrol officer and advanced through the department as a recruiter, field training officer, an emergency response unit member and a K9 handler. Petrilli was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, working as a patrol commander.

“I take immense pride in the police department officers and staff and how they serve and protect our residents daily,” Petrilli said in a statement. “I intend to continue a community and neighborhood-focused approach … Engagement in our community is vital and will remain an area of focus for the department.”

Bleichner emphasized Petrilli’s lengthy experience with the department – in both the operational and support services sides – and said Petrilli is “well-versed in professional standards.”

“I’ve grown to value his opinion, his leadership, his philosophy in looking at things – he’s very forward-thinking,” Bleichner said. “He’s been a great support to me, to the organization and he’s proven that he’s an excellent leader, and I have no doubt he will do an excellent job for the department.”

Petrilli earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1998.

Normal City Manager Pamela Reece appointed Petrilli to the position and highlighted his leadership and experience in various roles with the department.

“He has helped shape the police department’s strong culture of professionalism, integrity and service,” Reece said in a statement. “The NPD and the Town of Normal will benefit from Steve’s vision, experience and passion to provide exceptional service to our community.”

Normal police will transition to new leadership about seven months after the Bloomington Police Department added its new police chief Jamal Simington.

A new sheriff also will lead the McLean County Sheriff's Office at the end of the year, as Sheriff Jon Sandage will retire in December. McLean County Lt. Matt Lane is the only candidate thus far for sheriff in the 2022 election.

