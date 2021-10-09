Normal man arrested for firing gun at woman in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he
fired a gun early Saturday morning at a woman outside of a Bloomington home.
A press release from the
Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 4:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of North Hinshaw Avenue.
When
police got to the scene, they were informed than a man had pointed a gun and fired it at a woman following a dispute that took place in the driveway of a home. The woman was not hit by the gunshot, the statement said, and the suspect had fled the scene in a car.
Police then relayed information about the suspect to other responding officers, the release said.
BPD said in the release that the suspect's car was found near Seminary Avenue and Ewing Street. The driver was by himself, police said, and was arrested without incident.
The statement said officers confiscated four guns they found inside the suspect's car.
BPD identified him in the release as Detertorian D. Sanders, 26, of Normal. The statement said he is charged with aggravated assault by discharging a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Detertorian D. Sanders, 26, of Normal.
Sanders is booked at the McLean County jail. No bond information has been released.
Police Chief Jamal Simington, who began his new role Oct. 1, said in a statement that officers responded "without hesitation" to investigate and quell an alleged violent incident. He said responsiveness by police and public assistance led to illegal guns being taken off the street.
Simington said he was "thankful for the high level of bravery and commitment" from BPD staff.
BPD asks anyone with further information on this incident to call 309-820-8888.
