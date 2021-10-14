Normal announces ISU homecoming road closures

This map shows planned road closures in uptown Normal and around the Illinois State University campus, scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Saturday for ISU's Homecoming.
Connor Wood
NORMAL — The Town of Normal will
be closing streets on Saturday for Illinois State University's homecoming festivities. That includes closures on College Avenue, University Street, North Street, School Road and Uptown Circle.
The 100th homecoming for ISU was marked with the band, cheerleaders and enthusiastic, new president.
David Proeber
A full map of the closures can be found at
https://arcg.is/eaSvD0.
The closures will start at 6 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk and the parade. The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m.
There is no set schedule for when the streets will re-open. The town will be allowing free parking at the College Avenue parking deck. Parking is also available at the Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots.
Brock Spack 2 091821.JPG
Head coach Brock Spack celebrates after the game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
100321-blm-spt-1isumo
Illinois State wide receiver Eric Rogers goes up for a potential touchdown pass but the ball is intercepted by Missouri State back Joe Lemondre (22) during their game at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-4isumo
Missouri State running back Tobias Little (0) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during his game with Illinois State at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-3isumo
Illinois State tight end Bryson Deming (86) goes into the end zone after hauling down a pass as Missouri State linebacker Tylar Wiltz (10) fails to stop the touchdown play during their game at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-2isumo
Illinois State linebacker Jacob Bellizzi (49) makes a flying tackle as he brings down Missouri State wide receiver Tyrone Scott (19) during their game at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-8isumo
Illinois State defenders stop Missouri State running back Kevon Latulus (5) during their game Saturday at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-7isumo
Missouri State place kicker Grant Burkett (31) and his teammate Jose Pizano were optimistic about a field goal attempt but the kick went wide during their game against Illinois State at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-6isumo
Missouri State running back Tobias Little (0) manages to cross the plane for a touchdown against Illinois State at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-5isumo
Missouri State running back Tobias Little (0) celebrates his touchdown during his game with Illinois State at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
100321-blm-spt-10isumo
Illinois State linebacker Shanon Reid stops Missouri State running back Kevon Latulus (5) during their game at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER
100321-blm-spt-9isumo
Illinois State defenders stop a Missouri State running play during their game at Hancock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ISU win 1 091821.JPG
Illinois State University celebrates with the trophy after the win against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
092621-spt-siu-fb-22.jpg
SIU punter Jack Colquhoun (97) has his punt blocked by Illinois State linebacker Damien Jackson (24) during the second quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-21.jpg
Illinois State running back Nigel White (1) fends off SIU safety Clayton Bush (0) during the first quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-23.jpg
Illinois State quarterback Jackson Waring (14) scrambles during the second quarter against Southern Illinois at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-08.jpg
SIU running back Justin Strong (5) slips past Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh (5) on a 17-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis came back to win 35-17.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-01.jpg
SIU wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup (82) gets away from Illinois State defensive back Dillon Gearhart (16) during the fourth quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis came back to win 35-17.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-07.jpg
SIU running back Justin Strong (5) is slowed down by Illinois State linebackers Damien Jackson (24) and Kenton Wilhoit (8) during the third quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis came back to win 35-17.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-06.jpg
SIU quarterback Nic Baker (8) looks to pass to wide receiver Avante Cox (11) during the third quarter against Illinois State at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis came back to win 35-17.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
092621-spt-siu-fb-02.jpg
SIU wide receiver Avante Cox (11) makes a reception as Illinois State defensive back Iverson Brown (4) defends during the third quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis came back to win 35-17.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
Cole Mueller 2 091821.JPG
Illinois State running back Cole Mueller (21) runs on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Pha'leak Brown 1 091821.JPG
Illinois State running back Pha'leak Brown (22) celebrates after a touchdown in the 4th quarter on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
ISU win 2 091821.JPG
Illinois State University celebrates with the trophy after the win against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Braydon Deming 1 091821.JPG
Illinois State defensive lineman Braydon Deming (92) leaps to tackle Eastern Illinois quarterback Otto Kuhns (4) on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. The Panthers will travel to Cookeville, Tenn., to play 0-3 Tennessee Tech.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Cole M 1 091821ueller.JPG
Illinois State running back Cole Mueller (21) runs the ball on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Jackson Waring 1 091821.JPG
Illinois State quarterback Jackson Waring runs the ball against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jackson Waring 2 091821.JPG
Illinois State quarterback Jackson Waring runs the ball against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Nigel White 1 091821.JPG
Illinois State running back Nigel White (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Eastern Illinois earlier this season.
CLAY JACKSON, PANTAGRAPH
Mid-America Classic trophy
Illinois State hopes the Mid-America Classic trophy returns to its place in the Kaufman Football Building after Saturday's game at Eastern Illinois.
Randy Reinhardt
JT Bohlken
JT Bohlken will go down in Illinois State football history among the top Redbird punters.
Randy Reinhardt
Shanon Reid at Western Michigan
Illinois State linebacker Shanon Reid brings down Western Michigan's La'Darius Jefferson on Saturday.
Zolton Cohen photo
JT Bohlken vs. Western Michigan
Illinois State punter JT Bohlken averaged 49.8 yards on nine punts Saturday against Western Michigan.
Zolton Cohen photo
Bryce Jefferson at Western Michigan
Illinois State quarterback Bryce Jefferson released a pass Saturday against Western Michigan
Zolton Cohen photo
Illinois State's Kevin Brown
Illinois State tailback Kevin Brown looks for yardage Saturday against Western Michigan
Zolton Cohen photo
Brock Spack talking to team
Illinois State football coach Brock Spack discusses the upcoming trip to Western Michigan with his team Thursday at the conclusion of practice at Hancock Stadium.
Randy Reinhardt
Brock Spack
In his 13th season as head coach, Brock Spack needs one more win to set the school career record.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State helmet decal
Illinois State freshman long snapper Peyton Cramer showed off the Redbirds' throwback helmet decal before last week's game against Butler at Hancock Stadium.
Randy Reinhardt
FBC ISU Butler 735 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 750 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 752 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1029 090421.JPG
Illinois State linebacker Brandon Simon wraps up Butler QB Bret Bushka last Saturday. Simon and the ISU defense will have to step up this week against Western Michigan.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1031 090421.JPG
Illinois State linebacker Brandon Simon brings down Butler QB Bret Bushka last Saturday. Simon and the ISU defense will have to step up this week against Western Michigan.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1038 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1130 090421.JPG
Illinois State's Bryce Jefferson reaches out to hand the ball off during the Redbirds' game with Butler.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1139 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1162 090421.JPG
Bryce Jefferson (5) and the Illinois State offensive line amassed nearly 500 yards of offense against Butler.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
FBC ISU Butler 1199 090421.JPG
Illinois State's Bryce Jefferson runs the ball during the Redbirds' win against Butler on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1205 090421.JPG
Illinois State's Bryce Jefferson (5) is set to return from injury when the Redbirds return to play after a bye week.
CLAY JACKSON, PANTAGRAPH
FBC ISU Butler 1252 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1283 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1409 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1909 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 1927 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 75 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 110 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 181 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 225 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 230 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 268 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 270 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 306 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 309 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 314 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 358 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 359 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 424 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 425 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 452 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 459 090421.JPG
Illinois State Peyton Asche (62) and Drew Bones (70) celebrate Nigel White's touchdown against Butler.
CLAY JACKSON PANTAGRAPH
FBC ISU Butler 525 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 526 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 579 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 586 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 591 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 607 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 664 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 666 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 667 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 711 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
FBC ISU Butler 734 090421.JPG
Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler on Saturday, September 4, 2021., at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
ILLINOIS STATE FOOTBALL
Nigel White carries the ball in the first quarter for the Illinois State football team in its season-opening game against Butler on Saturday night. For full coverage of the game, including story and photos, go to
. pantagraph.com/sports
Spack talking to team
Illinois State football coach Brock Spack informed his team after practice he was pleased with the intensity of their work during the Tuesday morning workout.
Randy Reinhardt
Brock Spack 1 091821.JPG
Head coach Brock Spack celebrates after the game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
