Normal announces ISU homecoming road closures

NORMAL — The Town of Normal will be closing streets on Saturday for Illinois State University's homecoming festivities. That includes closures on College Avenue, University Street, North Street, School Road and Uptown Circle.

A full map of the closures can be found at https://arcg.is/eaSvD0.

The closures will start at 6 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk and the parade. The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m.

There is no set schedule for when the streets will re-open. The town will be allowing free parking at the College Avenue parking deck. Parking is also available at the Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots.

