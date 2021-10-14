 Skip to main content
Normal announces ISU homecoming road closures

Map of homecoming closures

This map shows planned road closures in uptown Normal and around the Illinois State University campus, scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Saturday for ISU's Homecoming. 

NORMAL — The Town of Normal will be closing streets on Saturday for Illinois State University's homecoming festivities. That includes closures on College Avenue, University Street, North Street, School Road and Uptown Circle.

The 100th homecoming for ISU was marked with the band, cheerleaders and enthusiastic, new president.

A full map of the closures can be found at https://arcg.is/eaSvD0

The closures will start at 6 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk and the parade. The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m. 

There is no set schedule for when the streets will re-open. The town will be allowing free parking at the College Avenue parking deck. Parking is also available at the Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

