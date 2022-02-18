 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

No injuries in I-39 pileup; road remains closed for cleanup

  • Updated
  • 0
Interstate 39

In this image from a Facebook video provided by David Troesser, wreckage on Interstate 39 near milepost 10 on Thursday is shown. 

 PROVIDED BY DAVID TROESSER

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

EL PASO — No injuries were reported Thursday after troopers responded to a massive crash scene on southbound Interstate 39 near El Paso in whiteout conditions.

Illinois State Police District 8 in a statement said around 100 vehicles were involved around 3:13 p.m. Thursday in a large collision at milepost 9, just south of El Paso.

A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates 19 commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles were involved in the property damage crash, while numerous other vehicles slid off the road in the area but were not damaged. Several of the commercial vehicles' loads spilled on and around the roadways, but no injuries were reported, according to ISP.

One ISP squad car was also struck, without injuries. 

By 6:35 p.m., ISP troopers, with help from local law enforcement, had safely escorted all affected motorists to warming centers.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, 12 tow trucks were assisting with roadway cleanup, which was expected to last throughout the night. 

All lanes of I-39, from milepost 5 to milepost 22, remain closed, and will likely be closed well into Friday, ISP said. 

Interstate 74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailer trucks, police said. The eastbound interstate at milepost 164 reopened at about 5:15 p.m. 

A portion of Interstate 57 north of Champaign also was closed. 

Wrecks were also reported in New Berlin. 

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.

The National Weather Service in a statement said heavy snow is expected until 7 p.m.

"Gusty winds and heavy snow have led to significantly reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions. If you must travel, take it slow!" the National Weather Service said.

UPDATED FORECAST INFORMATION

UPDATED CLOSURES FOR CENTRAL ILLINOIS

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News